The Secrets Of A Successful SEO Campaign

In order to drive traffic to your website you must engage in the practice of search engine optimization, also referred to as SEO. The ultimate goal of search engine optimization is to get a specific website to appear in the first few pages of a search engine result. It is search engines that generate the most search engine traffic.

Avoid using AJAX for your most critical content. Search engines only "see" what is in the site's code. If an AJAX call retrieves something from the server, then it will be completely invisible to search engines. If you must use AJAX, one alternative is to create a no-frills, AJAX-free version of the site that search engines can index.

To optimize their websites' position on search index results pages, savvy webmasters will register plenty of articles at article databasing sites. An article on such a database will include a link back to the owner's website. This link will be noted by search engines and contribute to the site's position in the search index.

When you are deciding what phrases to use throughout your site, use this quick Google test to see if your page has a chance of being a "top result." Search each of your potential key-phrases (in quotation marks) individually. Choose the key-phrase that retrieves the least amount of results. This way, you will have less competition within your search result pool.

When creating anchor text on your site links and on incoming links, you can boost your search engine rankings by varying the text content of the links. If the anchor text on every link is the same, it can hurt your rankings as it looks like an automated program. Varied links appear as the work of many different people and are rated more highly.

Unfortunately, there are some great technical aspects of websites that can hurt your search engine optimization. For instance, you should avoid Flash plug-ins if you can allow it. Flash uses images, and search engines only read a site's text to determine its relevance. Even if you have great text content within Flash, most search engines won't be able to detect it.

When you write an article that is SEO friendly, make sure you do not forget to make it enjoyable to read, too. You never know who will come across your article and it will reflect poorly on you as a writer and marketer, if your piece reads like straight, SEO spam.

If you need to change the structure of your website and offer the same content under a different URL, make sure the old URL redirects to the new URL or to a page with a link towards the new page. A page with a 404 error will lower your rankings in search results.

An important rule to remember with regards to search engine optimization, is to select a keyword phrase that is ONLY two or three words long. Studies have shown that nearly 60% of keyword phrases contain two are three words so this will allow you to achieve the highest possible results.

Use press releases to increase interest in your website and to improve its rank. A well written press release draws visitors to your site. This alone will help your search engine optimization, but the number of publishers that use your press release, particularly popular ones, will help your site rank better.

If your site contains content that you would rather not be indexed by web crawlers and search engine spiders, you should create a robots.txt file as part of your site's main directory. The information that you wish to keep hidden should then be moved to that file in the root directory.

When creating URLs (Uniform Resource Locator), you should use keywords whenever it is possible. Keywords that are found in the URL, hold weight and prove a much needed search engine boost. Be sure to use a content management system to place keywords and hyphens in your URL's, that will attract visitors.

When you choose an SEO services company, remember that they are working for you. If they ask you to provide a lot of information that you have no way of having, they are not doing their job. For example, if they ask you to provide keywords, that's a sign you should run away! The SEO services company you hire should generate strong keywords for you, not vice versa!

Whenever possible, consolidate pages that have very similar or closely corresponding text and graphics. Establish which one will be your best representation - this is the page that will show up in search results. This makes your site more efficient by reducing the amount of code that search engines must filter through to establish your site's relevancy score.

Use the H2 and H3 tags sparingly as they can trick search engine spiders into thinking your website is spam. The actual algorithms and mathematical equations used by search engines to determine page rank aren't entirely known, but many believe they have at least a good idea. The space between header tags seems to be an indicator of a spam site, so only using one (H1) can avoid that problem entirely.

Make sure you're using your keywords in your images as well. If you're selling used cars using "Used-car-1990-camaro.jpg" as the image name and "Used Car - 1990 Camaro" as the alt text, this will increase your rankings for those keywords. Plus, if the person viewing the page has images set not to load, they'll still know what the image is.

Take the time to learn from your competitors. This does not give you the green light to steal their hard work but you should really learn from their experiences. Find out what keywords that have been successful and try to incorporate those keywords to your site without going off topic.

As you can see, SEO isn't hard at all. It might all be Greek to you at this point, but given a little bit of time, the mystery will start to unravel and you will understand what it expected of you by the search engines, if you want your site found among the similar sites in your category.